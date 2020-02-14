Lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday on all three charges related to his efforts to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel manufacturer Nike.

Prosecutors said the California attorney and longtime nemesis of President Trump tried to shake down Nike by demanding money to stay silent about a purported illegal branding deal scheme.

Nike has insisted there was no such deal and reported Avenatti to the FBI.

Avenatti, best known for representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Mr. Trump, was convicted of transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion and honest services wire fraud.

