The Woodson Center, a community development organization, is creating a “1776” assembly with black leaders to rebut the assertions made in the New York Times‘ “1619 Project,” which aimed to reframe the United States’ origin story to focus on slavery and oppression.

The New York Times Magazine released its 1619 Project last year with the stated goal of making slavery understood as more than the nation’s original sin but also central to “the country’s very origin.” The project commemorated the 400th anniversary of African slaves being taken to the colony of Virginia in 1619.

Bob Woodson, founder and president of the Woodson Center, is convening a consortium of leading black academics, business leaders, clergy, columnists, and others to challenge the New York Times‘ alternative history of the country’s founding.

“America’s rightful birthdate is 1776,” Mr. Woodson said. “Most of the contributors of the 1619 Project purport to speak for all of black America with a false and harmful narrative, one that perpetuates victimhood and ignores successes.”

Mr. Woodson said in a statement that his project is not intended to discount the legacy of racial discrimination and slavery, but to spotlight what he views as a proper understanding of the nation’s history.

“Through 1776, we choose to highlight America’s promise and to elevate the inspiring stories of blacks who rose and achieved and thrived — in spite of prejudice,” he said.

Mr. Woodson, a former civil rights activist who previously led the National Urban League Department of Criminal Justice, formally launched the group on Friday at the National Press Club in D.C. Among those participating in the project that joined him were the Chicago Tribune’s Clarence Page, Shelby Steele of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, Brown University’s Glenn Loury, Vanderbilt University’s Carol Swain, Hope for Prisoners CEO Jon Ponder, and He Brought Us Out Ministry leaders Gary and Patricia Wyatt.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project and New York Times Magazine staff writer, said in an email that the organizers of the gathering did not reach out to her regarding Friday’s event and she had no comment on their activities.

The large-scale pushback to the 1619 Project is attributable to the swift and significant impact of Ms. Hannah-Jones’ undertaking. After publication, the project Ms. Hannah-Jones spearheaded was turned into curriculum utilized in 3,500 classrooms across all 50 states as part of a collaboration between the New York Times and the Pulitzer Center.

Five school systems have implemented the curriculum districtwide, including both Chicago and D.C., as Real Clear Politics has previously reported. Random House released plans to adapt the project for younger audiences through a series of children’s books, and Ten Speed Press is developing a graphic novel around the work.

The project is also a major selling point for the New York Times‘ business side. On Monday, approximately six months after the project launched, the Times’ sent its readers and subscribers a note from Ms. Hannah-Jones explaining that the project would have been impossible to accomplish without their support. Ms. Hannah-Jones said in the note that she and other Times staffers spent eight months developing the project.

“I’ll never forget how it felt to see people posting videos and photos, proudly announcing that they had snagged a copy of The 1619 Project for themselves,” Ms. Hannah-Jones wrote. “What I have heard again and again from readers like yourselves who engaged with the project, is that they simply did not know this history before.”

Ms. Hannah-Jones added, “I do not know of another news organization that could have given this type of journalism its authority and its reach. And we most certainly could not do this without your readership and support.”

The Times’ platform not only gave the project “authority” it may not have achieved on its own, but granted it greater visibility and access. During the nationwide broadcast of the 92nd Academy Awards earlier this month, the New York Times unveiled a national televised advertising campaign boosting its 1619 Project featuring actress and singer Janelle Monae. In the ad, Ms. Monae stands on a dark seashore near Point Comfort, Virginia, where slaves arrived in 1619.

“No aspect of the country we know today has been untouched by the slavery that followed,” Ms. Monae says in the ad as brooding music swells. “America was not yet America, but this was the moment it began.”

The Times’ 1619 advocacy campaign does not stop with the academic curriculum, nor the children’s literature, nor its subscription campaign online and on television, however. The Times is also preparing to roll out “The 1619 Collection” of merchandise including fashion such as men’s and women’s shirts and accessories such as tote bags.

A note accompanying the merchandise online says 50% of proceeds will be donated to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund within the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States.

This transition from journalism into advocacy at the Times has not gone unnoticed by journalistic watchdogs. Sarah Scire of Harvard’s Nieman Lab wrote that the advertising campaign boosting the 1619 Project, “seems to broaden the paper’s idea of what Truth is” and may have cost the publication upwards of $2.6 million — the price tag associated with 30 seconds of airtime during the Academy Awards.

“[B]y picking perhaps the piece of recent Times journalism that most angered those on the political right, it also seems to show a Times confident in its position within this polarized country,” Ms. Scire wrote.

