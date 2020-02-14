A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

- Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

- Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

- Macao: 10 cases

- Japan: 337 cases, including 285 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

- Singapore: 67 cases

- Thailand: 34

- South Korea: 28

- Malaysia: 22

- Taiwan: 18

- Vietnam: 16

- Germany: 16

- United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

- Australia: 14 cases

- France: 11 cases, 1 death

- United Kingdom: 9 cases

- United Arab Emirates: 8

- Canada: 8

- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

- India: 3 cases

- Italy: 3

- Russia: 2

- Spain: 2

- Belgium: 1

- Nepal: 1

- Sri Lanka: 1

- Sweden: 1

- Cambodia: 1

- Finland: 1

- Egypt: 1

