VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed while breaking into a home in Vancouver, Washington.

KOIN reports that police responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Police said they got reports that an unknown man broke into a family’s home while they were inside. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar with a gun - eventually shooting and killing him.

The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and his family were not injured.

An investigation continues.

