President Trump tweeted on Friday that he has “the legal right” to ask Attorney General William P. Barr to intervene in criminal cases, hours after Mr. Barr said the president’s tweets about the Justice Department make it impossible to do his job.

Mr. Trump quoted Mr. Barr from an ABC News interview Thursday saying, “The president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.”

The president tweeted, “This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!”

Mr. Trump tweeted earlier this week that the Justice Department’s recommended prison term of seven to nine years for his longtime friend Roger Stone was a “miscarriage of justice.” The Justice Department said it was lowering its recommendation, but insisted the reconsideration had nothing to do with the president weighing in.

