WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - School officials in a North Carolina county on Saturday fired a middle school band director charged with sex crimes involving six alleged victims.

The New Hanover County Board of Education unanimously voted to fire Roland-Grise Middle School band director Peter Frank after meeting in a closed session for about an hour, the Wilmington Star News reports.

Frank had been suspended without pay since Jan. 29. He remains jailed on $750,000 bail.

Frank was 47 when the county sheriff’s office arrested him earlier this year and charged him with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

The county school system hired Frank in 1997. The sheriff’s office has said the crimes against the six alleged victims occurred between 2003 to 2019.

