MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) -

A man accused of threatening former co-workers has been arrested after he drove by his former workplace with a loaded semiautomatic rifle and handgun in his car, Merrimack police said.

Corey Godinez, 29, of Derry, was arrested Friday as police were investigating the threats at the LifeLine Ambulance where he used to work. He is facing charges including criminal threatening, attempted first- and second-degree assault, and harassment, WMUR-TV reported.

Godinez threatened employees and suggested to one that “he had enough firepower to take people out, and that he did not care how many people had to get hurt,” Merrimack police said in a press release.

Godinez was being held and was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

