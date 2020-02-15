A street race in Tennessee erupted into gunfire Saturday, leaving five people injured, authorities said.

Memphis police tweeted that the shooting occurred Saturday night when “unknown subjects” began firing while people were racing vehicles.

Five people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police later said all of the victims were listed as being in non-critical condition.

No further details were immediately released.

