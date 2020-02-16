A top adviser to then-President Bill Clinton warned former New York Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg against naming Hillary Clinton as his vice-presidential running mate.

Dick Morris was reacting on Twitter to reports from Matt Drudge, citing “sources close to Bloomberg campaign” who said the idea polled well, that Mr. Bloomberg, 78, is considering putting Mrs. Clinton a heartbeat from the presidency.

Be careful, Mr. Morris warned, perhaps in a jocular way.

To: Mike Bloomberg: Before you put Hillary on your ticket, better hire a taster — Dick Morris (@DickMorrisTweet) February 15, 2020

“To: Mike Bloomberg: Before you put Hillary on your ticket, better hire a taster,” he wrote.

Mr. Morris was riffing off conspiracy theories and jokes about people in the Clintons’ admittedly wide orbit from Vince Foster to Jeffrey Epstein committing suicide or coming to untimely ends.

Though Mr. Morris once was the Clinton White House’s top political adviser and chairman of his 1996 re-election campaign, he has become a vigorous critic of the Clinton for more than a decade.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.