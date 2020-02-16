President Trump said Sunday a portion of his newly built wall along the southern border that had blown over last month due to winds has been “fixed forever.”

“Last week the Fake News said that a section of our powerful, under construction, Southern Border Wall ‘fell over’, trying to make it sound terrible, except the reason was that the concrete foundation was just poured & soaking wet when big winds kicked in. Quickly fixed ‘forever,’” the president tweeted.

The tweet comes after reports late last month that a section of the wall had blown over and fallen onto the Mexico side of the border.

According to KYMA, the section had been newly installed and stood about 130 feet in length.

Mr. Trump has made building a wall along the Southern border a key campaign promise, saying it would curb illegal immigration. Funds for constructing the wall have been a sticking point on Capitol Hill during budget negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

