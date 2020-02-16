Former Vice President Joe Biden blamed losses in Iowa and New Hampshire on being outspent, saying he is now focusing on fundraising.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, the former vice president suggested Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are at the top of the polls because of their high-dollar fundraising and spending.

“My being outspent has had an impact,” Mr. Biden said. “We are going to be able to compete here on in.”

Mr. Biden attended a fundraiser in New York City on Thursday, where he reportedly raised nearly one-million dollars despite his campaign taking major losses in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month.

As he left the event, protesters chanted “drop out Joe.”

