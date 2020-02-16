MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the stabbing of a Rhode Island man at a Connecticut casino.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal police said the victim was stabbed during a fight shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Centrale Fox Tower bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Authorities said Sunday that the victim, Donovan Alves, 34, of Providence, was in stable condition at a hospital in Norwich.

Police charged Robert Haines, 40, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, with breach of peace and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Officials said Haines was not charged with stabbing Alves. It’s not clear who stabbed Alves.

A message seeking comment was sent to an email listing for Haines on Sunday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

