A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:
• Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
• Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death
• Macao: 10
• Japan: 518 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
• Singapore: 77 cases
• Thailand: 35
• South Korea: 30
• Malaysia: 22
• Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death
• Vietnam: 16 cases
• Germany: 16
• United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
• Australia: 14 cases
• France: 12 cases, 1 death
• United Kingdom: 9 cases
• United Arab Emirates: 9
• Canada: 8
• Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
• India: 3 cases
• Italy: 3
• Russia: 2
• Spain: 2
• Belgium: 1
• Nepal: 1
• Sri Lanka: 1
• Sweden: 1
• Cambodia: 1
• Finland: 1
• Egypt: 1
