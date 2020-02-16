A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

• Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

• Macao: 10

• Japan: 518 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

• Singapore: 77 cases

• Thailand: 35

• South Korea: 30

• Malaysia: 22

• Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

• Vietnam: 16 cases

• Germany: 16

• United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

• Australia: 14 cases

• France: 12 cases, 1 death

• United Kingdom: 9 cases

• United Arab Emirates: 9

• Canada: 8

• Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

• India: 3 cases

• Italy: 3

• Russia: 2

• Spain: 2

• Belgium: 1

• Nepal: 1

• Sri Lanka: 1

• Sweden: 1

• Cambodia: 1

• Finland: 1

• Egypt: 1

