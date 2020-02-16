Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded Sunday to comments from conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh about him kissing his spouse, saying he won’t take advice from Mr. Limbaugh on family values.

The small-town mayor who shot to the top of the 2020 Democratic field joined CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, pushing back against the comments that drew criticism last week from both sides of the aisle.

“I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Limbaugh characterized on his radio show how Democratic voters might be thinking, suggesting they may think a gay man can’t be elected president.

“They’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look?’” Mr. Limbaugh said. “Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump.’”

“Despite all the great wokeness and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, that America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,” he added.

Mr. Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom from the president earlier this month at the State of the Union.

