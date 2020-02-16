LAS VEGAS— Pete Buttigieg says he’d immediately reverse restrictions on family planning funds for Planned Parenthood and would seek to overturn a federal ban on funding for abortion.

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor told Planned Parenthood supporters outside Las Vegas on Sunday that his health care plan would “support, reimburse and fund” abortion and family planning.

He says a growing number of state laws that target abortion providers are making it harder for poor women, people of color and those in rural areas to get health care.

Buttigieg also says the federal government should pay for needle exchange programs that give intravenous drug users clean needles to prevent the spread of diseases like HIV. He says too often, aggressive law enforcement hampers progress by public health authorities who try to limit the spread of diseases among drug users.

