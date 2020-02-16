PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing of a 21-year-old man last month.

They say 18-year-old Donovan Ames and 19-year-old Orion Warren were taken into custody Saturday night about 12 hours after Silent Witness first announced the two men were wanted by police.

Police say the Ames and Warren are being held on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

It wasn’t immediately known if the men had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

They say the victim was getting off a bus on Jan. 24 when one of the suspects grabbed him from behind while holding a knife and stabbed him when he tried to get away.

The suspects also allegedly stole the victim’s backpack.

Police say the stabbing victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. His name hasn’t been released by police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.