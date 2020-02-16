WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A man accused of shooting a pellet gun at Delaware State Police troopers and a police dog has been arrested on weapons and assault charges.

Jason W. Tatom, 31, of Wilmington, shot at troopers who approached him late Saturday after they responded to a report that he had taunted somebody with a weapon at a bar in Wilmington, police said.

Tatom hit two troopers and tried to disarm them, then shot and hit the police dog with a pellet gun after a chase, police said.

The News Journal reports two troopers were treated for minor injuries after Tatom was arrested.

Police suspect Tatom was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.