President Trump attended the wedding in Washington Sunday night of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr. Trump took a motorcade from the White House a few blocks to the Trump International Hotel, where the wedding was being held.

Mr. Miller is a top adviser on issues such as immigration. His bride joined the vice president’s office last fall, after serving as communications director for Sen. Martha McSally, Arizona Republican.

The president returned to Washington Sunday evening from Florida, where he attended a campaign fundraiser and served as grand marshal at the Daytona 500 NASCAR race.

