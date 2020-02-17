By - Associated Press - Monday, February 17, 2020

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) - Three people were found dead Monday on the grounds of a cemetery in Southern California, authorities said.

It was not immediately known how the three people died but homicide detectives are at the cemetery in Perris investigating, said Riverside County Sheriff spokeswoman Deputy Robyn Flores.

Flores said the Perris Valley Cemetery remained closed to the public and that there was no other information immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide