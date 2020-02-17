Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched her reelection campaign over the weekend facing about a dozen challengers, including one who jabbed her for doing the kickoff on the anniversary of AOC scrapping Amazon’s headquarters plans in the New York City district.

The progressive darling has become a national figure and faced criticism from voters after the Amazon deal fell through, but it’s unclear if she’s been able to regain their loyalty heading into the reelection bid this November.

She’s been challenged by five Democrats and eight Republicans, though the Republicans face a steep uphill climb in a district that has not elected a Republican since 1990.

One notable challenger, former CNBC reporter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, pointed out the progressive incumbent’s campaign event took place about a year after Ms. Ocasio-Cortez pushed back against Amazon’s plans, effectively killing more than 100,000 jobs in the New York City area, including part of her district.

On an AOC campaign poster shared on Twitter about her campaign event, Ms. Caruso-Cabrera added the caption: “and celebrating the 1 year anniversary of Amazon NOT opening a headquarters, and a failure to launch 25,000 jobs for Queens!”

The former CNBC reporter is a Democrat hoping to unseat the congresswoman. She posted on social media one of the main reasons she got in the race was due to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez torpedoing the Amazon deal.

“This is a key reason I got into the race against @AOC. Families in the Bronx & Queens need leaders who want to bring jobs, not drive them away,” she wrote.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has recently spent time on the campaign trail, traveling to support self-declared socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent.

But she told The Washington Times she works her “butt off” for her own constituents in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which encompasses part of the Bronx and Queens.

“I’ve attended hundreds of events in my district, hosted them, you know we do a lot of productive legislative work. And ultimately, I don’t believe that I’m entitled to just live in the House. I feel like I have to earn the right,” she said, adding she welcomed the primary challenge.

But the progressive star of the far-left said she believes she still holds strong support in her district, two years after she unseated a member of the Democratic establishment’s leadership, Rep. Joe Crowley, who had served for decades.

Mr. Crowley reportedly did not show up for debates and did not take the primary challenge seriously.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have learned from his mistakes, downplaying her own time away from her district and in the national spotlight with Mr. Sanders, saying she has only traveled with the 2020 Democratic front-runner three or four times in the past six months.

“They appreciate my honesty and they appreciate that — I work — I outwork everybody to make sure that they have everything that they can ask for,” she said of her voters.

Voters in New York’s 14th Congressional District will vote in the primary on June 23.

