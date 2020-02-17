“The Price Is Right” has stopped taping new episodes after host Drew Carey’s former fiancee was killed and murder charges filed.

Amie Harwick was killed over the weekend at her home by being forced off a third-story balcony, according to the New York Daily News.

Gareth Pursehouse, also an ex-boyfriend, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Mr. Carey reacted to the death with shock and grief, prompting the hiatus.

Ticket holders were turned away from Monday’s taping and the tapings for Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled, the Daily News reported.

In a statement to TMZ, Mr. Carey called Ms. Harwick a “once in a lifetime” love. The pair were engaged in 2018 but canceled those plans.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Mr. Carey said. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

