The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. nearly doubled Monday, as the second charter flight carrying American evacuees previously trapped on a Japanese cruise ship landed in Texas.

Twenty-nine people in the U.S. have caught the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, which is mostly circulating in China but has spread to about two dozen other countries.

Fourteen American evacuees who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and tested positive for the coronavirus landed in California Sunday and in Texas Monday on two charter flights, adding to the 15 already confirmed cases.

The State Department had dispatched the two flights to evacuate about 400 American passengers stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. After passengers got off the ship and traveled to the airport, U.S. officials learned that 14 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials decided to allow the 14 infected individuals, who were not showing symptoms, to board the plane separate from other passengers.

The American evacuees will be housed at the Travis Air Force Base in California and the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. They will be under a 14-day federal quarantine and housed separately from people already in quarantine from earlier repatriation flights from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

Italy, Hong Kong, Canada and Australia were also planning to evacuate their citizens from the Japanese cruise ship. Both Canada and Hong Kong also will require their evacuees to undergo a two-week quarantine.

On Monday, Japan announced 99 more infections on the Diamond Princess, bumping the total tally of cases on the ship to 454.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 15th case of the coronavirus in the states. The person is part of a group of people held under quarantine at the JBSA-Lackland facility in Texas who returned to the U.S. from Wuhan on Feb. 7.

Health officials isolated the individual who is receiving medical attention at a hospital close to the military base.

All individuals who lived or traveled to Hubei Province, China, are considered at high risk of having been exposed to the virus and are mandated to 14-day quarantines upon arrival to the states.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.