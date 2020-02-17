The Greenbelt Police Department is advising people not to meet strangers from dating apps following a string of armed robberies in which victims were lured by the applications.

Over the last three weeks, five men agreed to meet a woman whom they had met on a dating app in the 6200 block of Spring Hill Court in Greenbelt, only to be confronted by one to four armed men wearing masks, according to a public information officer.

Department spokesman George Mathews said he doesn’t know if the woman is real or whether each victim was tricked with the same profile. He said at least two of the victims found the profile on the dating app MeetMe.

The victims had their car keys, cellphones and wallets stolen and were physically assaulted, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.