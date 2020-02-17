One veteran conservative talk radio host has a surprise underground following in a district most often associated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“In liberal San Francisco, you might think sticky fingers at the public library would pull Barack Obama’s ‘The Audacity of Hope’ off the shelves. Nope. The books that mostly commonly go missing — and are assumed to be stolen — at the San Francisco Public Library are written by a conservative radio host who was among the first to endorse Donald Trump in the 2016 election,” advises the San Francisco Chronicle.

That author is Michael Savage. The book the library can’t seem to keep on the shelves is “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder,” which was released in 2010 and spent three weeks on The New York Times bestseller list. Mr. Savage’s other books are also disappearing.

“We check once a year to see if all the copies are gone and reorder. We have moved to e-book for most of them, so we can ensure copies are around,” library spokeswoman Kate Patterson told the newspaper.

Mr. Savage has written over 20 books, including “Trump’s War: His Battle for America” and “Scorched Earth: Restoring the Country after Obama.” He has other fans. The outspoken talk radio host recently took a ride on Air Force One with Mr. Trump — the pair talked, had lunch and later attended a fundraiser.

“Trump is stronger than ever,” Mr. Savage advised in the aftermath.

The veteran host also placed second this year on the “The 50 Most Influential and Most Listened-To Streaming Talk Show Hosts” right behind Rush Limbaugh, according to Talk Radio Live, an industry source.

THE ULTIMATE BACKFIRE

The Republican National Committee reveals that Donald J. Trump for President Inc. — the president’s official campaign entity — raised $60.6 million in January, and now has over $200 million cash in hand. But wait. Since the beginning of 2019, the campaign has raised over $525 million. It also added 1 million new digital and direct mail donors since the Democratic impeachment push began some five months ago.

“The more Democrats smear President Trump, the more enthusiasm we see for him and his many accomplishments. We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more,” observes committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

IWO JIMA, THE FAMILY STORY

February marks the 75th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima, a fight that lasted 31 days and took the lives of 6,800 U.S. Marines. Now a Fox News prime-time anchor tells her own family’s side of those pivotal events: Martha MacCallum wrote “Unknown Valor: A Story of Family Courage and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima.”

The meticulous book includes news of the day, plus letters home from Harry Gray — her grandfather — who lived through it all and assembled scrapbooks and newspaper clippings about his experiences — as many folks did in that era.

“Writing this story was like being an archaeologist, digging to see where the letters and files led me, to fill in the blanks and connect the dots between these heroes, who were also just boys — and great buddies,” says Ms. MacCallum, who journeyed to Iwo Jima herself to see the battleground where her grandfather fought.

“We are forever indebted to these heroes,” she says.

The book — which has won kudos from scholar Victor Davis Hanson and columnist Peggy Noonan — is from Harper Books and arrives Feb. 25.

MONEY AMONG THE DEMOCRATS

The two Democratic presidential hopefuls who are billionaires have collectively spent $612 million on their respective campaigns. Michael R. Bloomberg shelled out $418 million, his rival Tom Steyer $194 million. And the rest of the field?

According to a handy CNN count, Sen. Bernie Sanders is a distant third with $42 million, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg with $32 million, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has spent $21 million.

Those who do all the math here will realize that Mr. Bloomberg has spent about 10 times as much as Mr. Sanders — who is not impressed.

“The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg with all his money will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have, the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump,” Mr. Sanders observed during a recent campaign stop in Nevada.

He has a point.

THE BOOKIES AND BLOOMBERG

This presidential bout sparks bets.

“With Nevada and South Carolina up next, and Michael Bloomberg not yet on the ballots until Super Tuesday, the betting markets of the U.K., where they popularly bet on U.S. politics currently have Bloomberg surging,” reports Bookies.com, a Florida-based industry source that tracks the betting trends here and abroad.

“The fastest riser is a candidate who did not even run in New Hampshire or in the Iowa caucus: Michael Bloomberg,” says Anthony Bennett, the political betting analyst for the organization.

“Bloomberg shortens to +450 and is closing on Sen. Bernie Sanders fast. Skipping the first two states was an unconventional strategy, one which has never worked before, but it’s hard to imagine a way it could’ve worked out better for Bloomberg, thanks to chaos in Iowa and a tighter vote than expected in New Hampshire. Bloomberg is now in third place in national polling,” notes Mr. Bennett.

“Not bad for a guy who hasn’t been on the ballot yet,” he adds.

POLL DU JOUR

• 46% of U.S. adults would not vote for a presidential candidate who calls themselves a “democratic socialist”; 84% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree; 51% of men and 43% of women also agree.

• 35% overall say they would vote for a democratic socialist; 9% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 62% of Democrats agree; 35% of men and 36% of women also agree.

• 18% overall are not sure; 7% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree; 13% of men and 23% of women also agree.

Source: A Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,530 registered U.S. voters conducted Feb. 12-13.

