Former Vice President and 2020 White House hopeful Joseph R. Biden on Sunday told Democrats that he won’t be taking black votes “for granted” like they were in 2016.

Mr. Biden went on “Meet the Press” to assure primary voters that he’ll run a very different campaign than Hillary Clinton, should he face off against President Trump.

“Every time they’ve run, whether it’s — take [Jimmy] Carter or [Bill] Clinton or Barack [Obama] — they’ve had overwhelming support from the African American community. They’ve had overwhelming support from minorities. I have overwhelming support,” Mr. Biden said.

The candidate then took an indirect swipe at Mrs. Clinton.

“You can’t win — you can’t take it for granted. Last time we ran, it was basically taken for granted,” he said. “I’m the only one who has the record and has the background and has the support. They know me. They know who I am. …”

Mr. Biden’s claim, while debatable, appears to be based upon 2016 exit polling.

Political scientists and data analysts cooperated for a piece in The New York Times in March 2018 titled “The Missing Obama Millions.” They concluded that 4 million Obama voters stayed home on Election Day.

“Obama-to-nonvoters share the progressive policy priorities of Democrats, and they strongly identify with the Democratic Party,” the authors wrote. “Four out of every five Obama-to-nonvoters identify as Democrats, and 83 percent reported they would have voted for a Democrat down-ballot. A similar share of Obama-to-nonvoters said that they would have voted for Mrs. Clinton had they turned out to vote.”

Full interview with @joebiden: I would be “most progressive” president in historyhttps://t.co/lIFke2mRBj pic.twitter.com/ZjImtiyuNM — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 16, 2020

