Federal prosecutors are considering filing new charges against Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, according to a report Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is weighing charging Mr. Parnas and business associate David Correia with misleading potential investors for Fraud Guarantee, a business they founded to protect insurance companies against fraud.

CNN first reported the potential charges.

Authorities are looking at whether the two men duped investors about the company’s value and how they intended to use investors’ money, the news outlet reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

The FBI has obtained text messages and other documents related to the business pitch for Fraud Guarantee, CNN reported.

Fraud Guarantee paid $500,000 to Mr. Giuliani, according to people familiar with the investigation. The payment came roughly the same time that Mr. Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman began helping Mr. Giuliani set up meetings in Ukraine to uncover dirt on 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden III and his son Hunter.

Mr. Parnas and Mr. Fruman were both indicted last year for violating U.S. laws barring foreign political donations. They have denied the charges.

