MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - A man playing a video game inside a home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City was fatally shot, apparently accidentally, police said Monday.

Joshua Allen, 21, died after being shot in the chest Sunday afternoon, according to Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Witnesses told police that Allen was shot when a handgun apparently discharged accidentally while being cleaned by another man inside the home.

While the shooting appears accidental, a report will be sent to the Oklahoma County district attorney to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, Clabes said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.