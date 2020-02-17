Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg weaponized President’s Day on Monday to take a swipe at President Trump, who he is hoping to replace in November.

Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign released its top 10 ads attacking Mr. Trump and his administration.

“This nation has a rich history of presidents who respected the power, decorum, and integrity of their office. Unfortunately, that rich history ended the day Trump became president,” the campaign said in a press release.

Some of the ads say Mr. Trump has attacked “heroic men and women in uniform,” and that he “bullies anyone who doesn’t agree with him” and “constantly lies.”

“As president, Mike will bring decency, respect, and unity back to the White House, and make Presidents Day great again,” the press release added.

Mr. Bloomberg is not competing in the first four primary states but hopes to capture the Democratic nomination with a strong focus on Super Tuesday, where more than a dozen states head to the polls in early March.

Despite his late arrival into the party’s primary battle, the former New York City mayor is ranked in third place, according to the Real Clear Politics national average. Sen. Bernard Sanders and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden take first and second.

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday honoring the birthday of the United States’ first president, George Washington.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.