Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg gave a dig at rival Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Sunday after she couldn’t name the president of Mexico.

Mr. Buttigieg, Ms. Klobuchar and fellow candidate billionaire Tom Steyer were asked during separate televised interviews with Telemundo on Friday whether they could name Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“No,” Ms. Klobuchar responded.

“I forget,” Mr. Steyer replied.

Mr. Buttigieg was the only one of the three participants to correctly name Mr. Lopez Obrador, who was sworn in on Dec. 1, 2018.

Mr. Buttigieg’s lack of experience in Washington has been a campaign talking point for Ms. Klobuchar, who has compared the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s political background to President Trump’s.

“We have a newcomer in the White House and look where it got us,” Ms. Klobuchar declared during a primary debate in New Hampshire.

On Sunday, Mr. Buttigieg used Ms. Klobuchar’s words against her, telling a crowd of supporters in Las Vegas it shows “that there is more to being prepared than how many years you spent in Washington,” CNN reported.

“Look, I get this question a lot, you know, ‘What makes you think you can run for president when you haven’t spent years and years in Washington?’ And I always say that’s, that’s kind of the point,” he said.

