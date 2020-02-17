Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg released his plan Monday for “Housing justice in America,” promising to correct the wrongs that followed the 2008 financial crisis and curb homelessness across the country.

The 2020 Democratic front-runner, who has been running neck and neck with Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders, promised to implement consumer protections for American families who have been locked out of homeownership.

His plan includes constructing 2 million rental units to help house 7 million families and to improve consumer protections for mortgage lending, as well as expand housing assistance for more than 5 million families with children.

“Housing is more than just having a roof over our heads — it is a place to call our own, a source of dignity and security, and an opportunity to build wealth over generations. Yet too many Americans, especially people of color, have been locked out of homeownership and opportunity,” Mr. Buttigieg said in a press release.

“As president, my administration will use housing policy at every level of government as a tool to address the injustices done to reverse the discriminatory impacts of racist redlining, solve homelessness, and expand affordable housing nationwide while rebalancing the economy back in favor of American families,” he added.

