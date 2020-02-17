PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say one man died and a second man was wounded when they were shot by a man who had followed them after they picked up their girlfriends from work.

Police say in a news release that the dead man realized his vehicle was being followed early Sunday and turned into a west Phoenix cul-de-sac in an effort to elude the assailant. That when they say 24-year-old Gabriel Munoz shot both men after they exited the vehicle.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said 33-year-old Juan Damian Diaz died at the scene and the second man was taken to a hospital and expected to survive. Two women in their vehicle were not injured.

Thompson says Munoz and Diaz had each picked up their girlfriends at work and the women had a standing feud.

Munoz was booked into jail on murder, aggravated assault and other charges. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.