Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer has a message for 70% of Americans who say the economy is rolling along under President Trump: “There is a different story … that has to be told.”

The billionaire stopped by ABC’s “This Week” Sunday and told reporter Martha Raddatz that she was she was “standing up for Mr. Trump’s version of the economy” by citing a national Quinnipiac poll.

“The latest Quinnipiac national poll again released just this week says 70 percent of voters describe the nation’s economy as excellent or good,” she said. “How do you convince them that a change is needed when they think they’re doing so well under Donald Trump?”

“I can show that the wages people are getting don’t support a family,” he replied. “And when he says the stock market is up, these are his three big statistics, it’s largely because of the huge tax break he gave to big corporations, but it also is — doesn’t matter that much because most of the stocks — 85 percent of the stocks are held by the top 10 percent of — 10 — 10 percent of the richest Americans.”

Ms. Raddatz then questioned how 70% of voters could be tricked into believing a “lie” about a strong economy.

“I want to go back to that 70 percent number,” she said. “You talk — you talk about the wealthy. They’re not all wealthy people. Seventy percent say the economy is good and they’re doing well.”

“Here we are on a show and you’re standing up for Mr. Trump’s version of the economy,” the Democrat countered. “I’m telling you, what he’s saying is not true.”

“I’m telling you about a national poll,” Ms. Raddatz replied. “I’m not standing up for anybody. I’m telling — I’m telling you about a national poll.”

The billionaire then explained that someone needs to look at the nation’s economic statistics and tell a different “story.”

“What I’m saying is this,” he said. “There is a different story of this economy and this country that has to be told. Mr. Trump has to be faced down about what he’s saying on the economy because he is running on the economy. That’s exactly what he’s going to say. He’s going to say, ‘I’m great on the economy and Democrats stink.’”

A Las Vegas Review-Journal/AARP Nevada poll puts Mr. Steyer in forth place among Democratic caucus-goers in Nevada.

The state’s polling takes place over four days from Feb. 15-18.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.