A federal judge Tuesday decided not to postpone the sentencing of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone after a chaotic week that saw prosecutors overseeing the case quit and President Trump raises questions of political bias.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the ruling in a rare telephone conference with prosecutors and defense attorneys that took place in a Washington, D.C. courtroom.

“I think that delaying this sentence would not be a prudent thing to do under all the circumstances,” she said.

Judge Jackson said any sentence imposed on Stone will be deferred until she has ruled on his motion for a new trial.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for seven charges of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering. He has asked for a new trial amid accusations of political bias lodged against a member of his jury.

Federal prosecutors Tuesday pushed for Stone’s sentencing date to continue as planned. But defense attorney Robert Buschell told Judge Jackson the sentencing should be delayed while she weighs their request for a new trial.

The hearing comes one week after the four prosecutors who tried Stone’s case withdrew from it after a decision by Attorney General William Barr to override their recommended sentence of seven to nine years.

Mr. Barr’s actions have raised questions about the independence of the Justice Department in criminal cases. The president has been a frequent critic of the case, arguing the charges against Stone, a longtime friend, were politically motivated.

