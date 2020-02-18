Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has a sizable lead in Nevada ahead of Saturday’s caucuses, according to a survey released on Monday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 35% of likely caucusgoers, according to the poll from Data for Progress, a liberal think tank.

He was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15% and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 14%.

Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer was next at 10% support and was followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 9%.

Mr. Sanders was buoyed by overwhelming support from Hispanic voters. He was the top choice of 66% of Latinos, with Mr. Steyer the next-closest at 8%.

The survey of 766 likely Nevada caucusgoers was taken from Feb. 12-15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

