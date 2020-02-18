A California labor union complained Tuesday that Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ idea to have a state takeover of a large utility company is half-baked — and said they were even more disappointed he never “bothered to consult with us” before backing the plan.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1425, which claims 25,000 members, ran an ad in the Sacramento Bee newspaper laying out their grievances, saying Mr. Sanders had adopted “the democratic socialists’ proposal” for a state takeover of Pacific Gas & Electric.

The union said the plan will cost the state $100 billion, will hike energy prices and won’t improve on the utility’s already expansive efforts to improve environmental policy.

“Senator Sanders did not even bother to ask the hardworking women and men of IBEW 1245 for our views and expertise before he launched a slick video proposing to dramatically impact our jobs and our communities,” the union said in its ad.

Mr. Sanders‘ campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union’s broadside is the second Mr. Sanders has faced this month from labor.

The Culinary Workers Union in Nevada attacked Mr. Sanders‘ “Medicare for All” health plan, saying it would cancel the union’s current generous insurance.

The union refused to make an endorsement in the Democratic primary.

The dual blasts from labor could signal a problem for Mr. Sanders, who had been seen as a favorite for unions.

In the New Hampshire primary earlier this month he won 30% of the vote of those from union households, according to exit polling. Next highest was former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23%.

Mr. Sanders has offered one of the more comprehensive platforms for workers’ rights with his “Workplace Democracy Plan,” a hybrid of ideas that have been floating around the labor world for years and others that might strike many American voters as novel if not radical.

He backs a $15 national minimum wage, and pushing for higher labor standards for federal contracts, which are staples of current Democrat orthodoxy.

But he also says he’d issue an executive order attempting to strike down right-to-work laws that exist in a majority of the states, allowing workers to avoid being forced to join unions for some kinds of work.

Mr. Sanders also favors what is known as a sectoral bargaining system, a mechanism present in some European economies. With that system, one or two of the major players in a sector would negotiate a union contract, and then all companies in that sector would have to adopt the terms of that contract, fixing wages and benefits industry-wide.

His goal is to double union membership, reversing a decadeslong slide that hit a new low of just 10.7% of the workforce in 2018. In the 1950s the rate was more than 30%.

Paul Frymer, director of the Program in Law and Public Affairs at Princeton University, said Mr. Sanders‘ ideas are par for the Democratic field.

“Most of Sanders wants is what other Democratic candidates want,” he said. “All of them are pretty much the same. I know Warren also supports bargaining at the sectoral level. Biden and Buttigieg want most of the same things, like abolishing right to work states.”

