LAS VEGAS — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he’s not planning to release additional medical records.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator suffered a heart attack on Oct. 1. He said that he would make public detailed medical records by the end of last year, and he released letters from three physicians on New Year’s Eve concluding he was healthy enough for the rigors of the presidency.

Sanders was asked during a CNN town hall from Las Vegas on Tuesday night if he planned to release more medical records. Sanders said the doctor’s letters provided much of the same level of detail that other candidates have released on their health.

He said: “I think we have released a detailed medical report and I’m comfortable on what we have done.” He added that he didn’t think he’d divulge more.

