SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg drew several thousand people to a speech in Salt Lake City on Monday where he complimented Mitt Romney and unveiled another local endorsement.

Buttigieg praised the senator for being “more concerned with his relationship with his conscience and with his maker” when he voted to remove President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, the Deseret News reported.

The senator from Utah was the sole Republican vote to remove Trump. Buttigieg argued he would be the best candidate to end his time in office through the ballot box.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also invoked his faith, saying “Doesn’t it make sense dealing with a president who likes to cloak himself in religion - I mean, this president, right - don’t you think ought to be called to account by a nominee who is not afraid to remind fellow believers that God does not belong to a political party?”

He was introduced by Democratic Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who announced she was endorsing him. The mayor and district attorney in Salt Lake County, both Democrats, have also endorsed Buttigieg.

His appearance comes as Utah prepares to vote for the first time on March 3, a more nationally prominent spot known as Super Tuesday.

