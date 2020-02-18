Homeland Security announced Tuesday it will waive labor and procurement laws in order to speed up construction of President Trump’s border wall, as the department rushes to build as much as possible before Mr. Trump’s self-imposed end-of-year deadline.

The move marks an expansion for the department, which has previously waived some of the country’s most iconic environmental laws but now is moving into other areas.

“It allows to us speed up a lot of our contracts that the Army Corps has. Anywhere from 30 to 45 to 60 days,” acting Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News. “We hope that will accelerate some of the construction going on along the southwest border.”

The decision will allow the administration to faster spend the billions of dollars it’s siphoned from Pentagon accounts over the past two budget years.

Mr. Trump regularly tells campaign rallies he will have more than 400 miles of new wall erected by the end of the year.

As of the beginning of this month he was less than a third of the way to that goal.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.