President Trump agreed on Tuesday with Attorney General William P. Barr that he makes his job more difficult.

“I do make his job harder. I do agree with that, I do,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “The attorney general is a man with great integrity.”

Mr. Trump has tweeted his opinion about ongoing criminal cases, including that of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Mr. Barr said last week that the president’s actions make it nearly “impossible” to do his job.

The president said Mr. Barr is “working against a lot of people who don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion.”

“I chose not to be involved” in the Stone case, Mr. Trump said. “I’m allowed to be involved. I could be involved if I want to be. I think Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly.”

Stone was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

The president also said that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “has been treated very unfairly.”

