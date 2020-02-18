President Trump seemed to acknowledge on Tuesday that he’s the source of some White House leaks — approved ones, anyway.

“When I want to get something out to the press, I tell certain people,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he left Washington for a four-day swing through western states. “And it’s amazing, it gets out there.”

It’s not unusual for a president or senior staffers to plant a favorable story in the media as anonymous sources. What’s rare is for a president to divulge that he is occasionally one of those sources; Mr. Trump and his aides have often criticized the media’s use of anonymous sources.

The president candor came as reporters questioned him about the identity of “Anonymous,” an unidentified administration staffer who has written an op-ed and a book critical of the president.

“I know who it is and I know who some of the leakers are,” Mr. Trump said. “But some of the leakers don’t exist. It’s made up by the press. They say, ‘Nine people have said’ or ‘two people have said,’ and those people don’t exist.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.