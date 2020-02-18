President Trump ripped former President Barack Obama for pulling a “con job” after he touted his own involvement in the current economic boom.

On President’s Day, Mr. Obama tweeted, “Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.”

Mr. Trump responded Monday evening by accusing his predecessor of “trying to take credit” for his economic achievements.

“Did you hear the latest con job?” the president tweeted. “President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing.

“NOW, best jobs numbers ever,” he continued. “Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

The Trump campaign also issued a statement criticizing Mr. Obama’s tweet, saying Mr. Trump “reversed the floundering Obama/Biden economy” following “the worst economic recovery in modern history.”

“By contrast, though, deregulating, lowering taxes, and supporting free-market policies, President Trump has created the hottest economy on record, with unemployment hitting generational lows and all-time lows for African Americans, Hispanics, the disabled, veterans and many other hard-working Americans,” Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, Fox News reported.

“Paychecks are growing at the fastest pace in a decade and twice as fast for low- and middle-income Americans,” she continued. “It’s no wonder Democrats seek to take credit for the Trump economy after eight years of betraying blue-collar workers and inflicting pain upon the middle class as Americans everywhere suffered. But the failed days of Democrat stagnation are over, and the soaring Trump economy is here to stay.”

