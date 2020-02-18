LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A masked man attempting to rob a Kentucky chicken joint at gun point wound up fleeing the restaurant empty-handed when two married police officers on a date night chased him from the scene, authorities said.

Elizabethtown Police Officer Nicole McKeown and her husband, Det. Chase McKeown, were off duty and eating Saturday night when the man tried to rob a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers eatery in Louisville, The Courier-Journal reported.

An arrest citation said Justin T. Carter, 30, entered the restaurant wearing a mask and flashed a gun at an employee several times while demanding money from the register, the report said.

Both officers were seen on surveillance video getting up from their table, drawing weapons and chasing Carter outside. The arrest report said Carter dropped the gun and fled.

The two officers chased Carter on foot and he was later arrested,authorities said.Carter was charged with first-degree robbery, receiving a stolen firearm and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Authorities determined the gun Carter was stolen from Jeffersontown police, the report said.

Carter appeared in court Monday and was represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing is schedule for Feb. 25.

