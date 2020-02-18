Former White House National Security Adviser John R. Bolton hawked his unpublished book on Monday night and complained that the administration’s “censorship” might stop it from being released next month.

In his first public appearance since President Trump’s acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, Mr. Bolton told an audience at Duke University, “I’m hoping ultimately I can get the book published. I hope it’s not suppressed.”

During a question-and-answer session, he refused to give details of the manuscript, teasing the audience to buy the book if it ever comes out.

Asked by a student whether he thought the president’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democrat Joseph R. Biden was “perfect,” Mr. Bolton replied, “You’ll love Chapter 14.”

Mr. Bolton said portions of the book address Ukraine, but he termed that part of the manuscript “sprinkles on the ice cream sundae” compared with other revelations in the book.

His comments were viewed by some on social media as self-serving.

“Bolton desperately wants you to know he was complicit in covering up an impeachable offense for the low low price of $32.50,” tweeted Tommy Vietor, a former national security council aide under President Barack Obama.

The Senate decided against calling Mr. Bolton as a witness. In his appearance at Duke, Mr. Bolton said he is still constrained by the NSC’s judgment that portions of his book include classified or other sensitive information.

Referring to the president criticizing him on Twitter, Mr. Bolton said: “He tweets, but I can’t talk about it. How fair is that?”

The book, titled “The Room Where It Happened,” is supposed to be published on March 17.

