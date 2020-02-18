Michael Bloomberg is facing criticism again over newly resurfaced remarks on race the billionaire Democratic presidential candidate made during his third term as mayor of New York.

Video footage circulating online this week of a 2011 interview with PBS’s Jeffrey Brown in which Mr. Bloomberg discussed an initiative he launched to increase employment opportunities for young men of color is among the latest clips to become fodder for detractors of his 2020 campaign.

“Blacks and Latinos score terribly in school testing compared to whites and Asians,” Mr. Bloomberg said during the interview. “If you look at our jails, it’s predominantly minorities. If you look at where crime takes place, it’s in minority neighborhoods. If you look at who the victims and the perpetrators are, it’s virtually all minorities. This is something that has gone on for a long time.

“There’s this enormous cohort of black and Latino males aged, let’s say 16 to 25, that don’t have jobs, don’t have any prospects, don’t know how to find jobs, don’t know what their skill sets are, don’t know how to behave in the workplace where they have to work collaboratively and collectively,” Mr. Bloomberg said later during the interview.

Mr. Bloomberg made the comments while touting the Young Men’s Initiative launched under his mayorship and bankrolled in part by charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Footage of the remarks were shared widely on social media amid Mr. Bloomberg coming under fire for other remarks about race he made before launching his presidential campaign.

“Ninety-five percent of murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O.,” Mr. Bloomberg said in a 2015 interview that went viral last week. “You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city.”

President Trump subsequently shared a recording of the 2015 interview from his official Twitter account on Feb. 11 while calling Mr. Bloomberg a “total racist.”

The president’s eldest son was among those pouncing on the 2011 interview that has since resurfaced.

“Bloomberg is everything the media claims Trump is, and they won’t do anything about it. What a disgrace,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday.

Leftists took issue with the resurfaced interview as well. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, a self-described democratic socialist serving as a Chicago city alderman, tweeted that the comments exemplify a “racist” pattern exhibited by Mr. Bloomberg, and Bhaskar Sunkara, the publisher of the left-wing Jacobin magazine, said it is a “disgrace” that Mr. Bloomberg has been endorsed by civil rights activist Rep. Bobby Rush.

Michael Frazier, the Bloomberg campaign’s national spokesman, touted the candidate’s record on race when reached for comment, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

“There’s no debate whatsoever that for people of color, and others, America has failed to deliver on its bedrock principle of equality of opportunity in the workplace,” Mr. Frazier said, the outlet reported. “Everyone knows that, but few are able to address at least part of it in a meaningful way as Mike did through his administration’s Young Men’s Initiative, which Mike is discussing and what became the national blueprint for President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper program

