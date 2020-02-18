Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Nevada after hitting 19% support in a national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Tuesday.

The survey was the billionaire’s fourth qualifying poll, putting him just over the line to make his first debate stage.

His campaign manager said he’s looking forward to joining the other candidates on stage “and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country.”

“There’s a desire in every corner of this country for a proven leader, for someone who will stand up to bullies and special interests and get things done,” said Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey. “That person is Mike Bloomberg, and we look forward to more Americans seeing that on Wednesday night.”

Mr. Bloomberg has declined donations for his campaign, instead leveraging his personal wealth to bombard the TV airwaves with incessant ads.

The Democratic National Committee had required candidates to hit a minimum individual donor threshold to qualify for the debates in addition to polling requirements, but changed the rules for the Nevada debate.

Mr. Bloomberg has found himself on the receiving end of attacks from several of his 2020 rivals, including Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, the current Democratic front-runner who has accused the former mayor of trying to buy the party’s nomination.

He has also faced questions over the “stop-and-frisk” policing policies that were in place while he was mayor, and over allegations of a hostile workplace environment for women over the years at his financial services company.

He isn’t trying to compete in the first four states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — and is instead banking on a solid performance in the March 3 “Super Tuesday” contests to propel his campaign forward.

Mr. Sanders was in first place in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, winning 31% support among Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents.

After Mr. Bloomberg, who was in second, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was in third place at 15% support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 12%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 9%, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8%.

Those other six candidates had already qualified for the debate, which is happening just days ahead of the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. Early voting is already underway and will continue through Tuesday.

