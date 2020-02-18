Authorities in Delaware are investigating after a person died in a fire in the town of Bowers Beach.
The News Journal reports that firefighters found the person dead in a trailer shortly after 12 a.m. on Tuesday.
A second person was saved from the blaze and taken to a hospital in good condition.
The trailer that caught fire was among a dozen trailers. State investigators are searching for a cause to the blaze. An autopsy has been scheduled.
