Pete Buttigieg told Republicans to bring it, on issues of personal morals.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic hopeful made an unusually direct attack against President Trump on the matter during a CNN town hall on Tuesday.

He was asked whether his homosexuality and marriage to a man would be an obstacle to his winning in November, and he gave a slight chuckle.

“My marriage — it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse. With him or her,” he said to the applause of the audience in Nevada.

He then beat his metaphorical chest.

“They wanna debate family values, let’s debate family values. I’m ready,” he concluded.

