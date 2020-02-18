BOSTON (AP) - A 5-year-old girl who was in a car when it was stolen in Boston has been found apparently unharmed, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said the child was sitting in a silver Honda Accord on Monday evening when someone jumped into the car and drove off. The girl’s father had stepped away from the car before it was stolen.

A trooper found the girl in Randolph at about an hour and a half later. Procopio said she appeared unharmed.

Authorities are continuing to search for the vehicle and anyone who may have been involved. No arrests have been announced.

