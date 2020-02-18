PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officers have arrested a person who was found with a large amount of methamphetamine meant for distribution in the Portland metropolitan area, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Tuesday that officers with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit made the arrest last week after a police dog and officer located about 33 pounds of the drug.

Police say the meth was an estimated 300,000 dosage units valued at over $750,000.

No further details were released because police say the investigation is continuing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.