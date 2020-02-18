SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have determined that a shooting at a suburban Kansas City store that sells e-cigarettes was accidental.

Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The release says officers determined there was an accidental discharge of a firearm and that the victim was struck by the stray round.

Police say there wasn’t an altercation before the gun went off. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The victim’s name and age weren’t immediately release.

The release also didn’t indicate whether the shooting happened in or near the store.

